SCP Investment LP Has $66.28 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises about 19.8% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $66,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 39,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.