SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sunrun comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sunrun by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sunrun by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $45.67. 64,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,362. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

