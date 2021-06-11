Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $216.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday.

SE traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.69. 3,021,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,574. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SEA by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SEA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

