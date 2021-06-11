SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 98.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

SEAC opened at $1.23 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

