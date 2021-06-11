Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.700-2.000 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

