SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.