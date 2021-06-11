SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

