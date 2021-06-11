Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 239 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 154,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.