Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,916. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.74.

