Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,929 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 42,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,371. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

