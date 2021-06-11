Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

