Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about (LON:J) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. See results about presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

