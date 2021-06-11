Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854,354 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 239,028 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $54,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,379,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 80.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in HP by 37.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

