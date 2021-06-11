Sei Investments Co. Has $44.68 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,487 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.96% of SailPoint Technologies worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

