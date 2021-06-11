Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Banco Bradesco worth $49,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD opened at $5.50 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

