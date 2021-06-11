Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Buys $10,065.42 in Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLCT stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.