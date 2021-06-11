Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,988,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,662,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.