Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,344.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

