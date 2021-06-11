Seth B. Cohen Sells 30,000 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 505,603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

