Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Position Reduced by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,963 shares during the period. Sharps Compliance makes up 2.2% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Sharps Compliance worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 3,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

