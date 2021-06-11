Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $77.67. 139,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

