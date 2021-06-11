Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Sells $1,473,738.48 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

