ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $170.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00824999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045800 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.