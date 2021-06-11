Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 193,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $962.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

