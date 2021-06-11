Short Interest in 1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Expands By 1,000.0%

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ISOL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160. 1mage Software has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About 1mage Software
Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.