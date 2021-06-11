Short Interest in 1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Expands By 1,000.0%

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISOL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160. 1mage Software has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get 1mage Software alerts:

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.