Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Increases By 1,447.6%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 1,447.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGLNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AGLNF stock remained flat at $$6.20 during midday trading on Friday. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

