Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 83.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLCGY stock remained flat at $$39.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

