Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 83.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CLCGY stock remained flat at $$39.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55.
Clicks Group Company Profile
