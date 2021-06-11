Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 1,006.6%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 1,006.6% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,011. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

