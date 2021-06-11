Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Drops By 92.2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERMAY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eramet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised Eramet from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ERMAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116. Eramet has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Mining and Metals; and High Performance Alloys. The Mining and Metals division extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

