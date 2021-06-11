Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Decreases By 82.7%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GulfSlope Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 370,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,821. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

