Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Decreases By 82.7%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GulfSlope Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 370,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,821. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
