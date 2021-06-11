Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declines By 91.6%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the May 13th total of 500,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $30,700. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,237. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

