Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Increases By 2,200.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Friday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.48.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.