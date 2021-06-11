Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Increases By 2,200.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Friday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

