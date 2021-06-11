Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Expands By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PKPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 27,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,978. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.