Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Expands By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PKPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 27,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,978. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
