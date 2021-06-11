Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Drops By 99.2%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RYMM traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Royal Mines and Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

