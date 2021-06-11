Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Rises By 885.7%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.36. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

