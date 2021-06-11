Short Interest in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Decreases By 90.0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. Sunnyside Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

