Short Interest in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Decreases By 90.0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. Sunnyside Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
About Sunnyside Bancorp
