Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Increases By 833.3%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

