Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Decreases By 99.5%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Yamato stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06. Yamato has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

