SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,496,050 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

