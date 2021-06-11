Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of SIG opened at $69.58 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

