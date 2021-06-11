Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €42.67 Average PT from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

LIGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

