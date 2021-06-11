Signify Wealth Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signify Wealth lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

