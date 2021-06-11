Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Achieves $232,518.77 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $232,518.77 and approximately $124.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00027781 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001508 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,851,909 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

