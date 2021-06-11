Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 694.3% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. 73,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,262. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura cut Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.