SKALE Network Market Capitalization Hits $302.80 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $302.80 million and $45.24 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

