SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,023. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

