SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $189,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $3,441,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 306.8% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

