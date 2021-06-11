SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 77,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

