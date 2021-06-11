SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

