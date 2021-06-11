Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Shares of NYSE EM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,397. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

